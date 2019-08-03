Buhari Mourns Slain Enugu Catholic Priest, Orders Police to Unmask Killers

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and dismay over the killing of Rev Fr. Paul Offu in Enugu State and ordered a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president condoled with the Catholic Church over the killing of the Priest in charge of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka in Enugu State.

The president commiserated with government and people of Enugu State, Offu’s family and members of the parish and all Christians.

While describing the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted’’, Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ would be intensified.

Buhari maintained that security of lives and property would continue to top his priorities.

“The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest.

”The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” he added.

He further directed the law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book.

The President called on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country. (NAN)