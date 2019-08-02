REfin Homes Gets ISO Certification

Mary Nnah

Refin Homes Limited, a real estate development company established with the aim of constructing and creating affordable housing units for Nigerians from low income earners to middle class professionals was recently awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The ISO 9001:2015 certificate which was awarded to REfin Homes on July 12th, 2019, is an internationally recognised standard that ensures the organisation meets the needs of its customers through effective quality management system. This makes REfin Homes the first indigenous real estate company to be ISO certificated in Nigeria, in less than two years of it existence.

Supporting an organisation’s aims and objectives, an ISO 9001 Quality Management System (QMS) documents the processes, procedures and responsibilities for achieving quality policies and objectives. ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world.

Addressing pressmen in Lagos, REfin Homes Managing Director, Mr. Olatunde Macaulay said the company’s decision to work towards ISO9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates its commitment to continually improve on its products and services.

“To be ISO 9001:2015 compliant, the REfin Homes team who are based in Nigeria, underwent an excessive company-wide audit that induced quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances. This reinforces REfin Homes relentless focus on creating industry-leading products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence.

“We are excited to have earned the certification for ISO 9001:2015 and I feel it provides additional assurance to our customers that we are focused on continuous improvement and customers’ satisfaction”, Macaulay said,

Speaking further, he said, “I am extremely proud of REfin Homes’ team for this achievement, which proves that their commitment aligns with the company’s goal of ensuring quality and providing the best possible service to our clients. Achieving and maintaining on ISO 9001:2015 accreditations ensures we have the process and system in place for this.”