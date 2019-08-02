Lay Down Your Arms, Let’s Reunite You with Society, Borno Gov Begs Boko Haram

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, has appealed to the indigenes of the state involved in insurgency to lay down their arms to give room for integration with the rest of the society.

Umara gave this advice during a visit to Jakana, which had witnessed Boko Haram attacks in recent days.

The governor, who paid sympathy visit to the village on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway yesterday, also appealed to the people to volunteer report on the movement of insurgents to military and security operatives.

He said information dissemination is important, adding that the people should endeavour to promptly provide credible information on the activities of terrorists.

The governor who spoke to journalists after his visit to Jakana, said: “Another message that I’ve conveyed to the people of Jakana, is that let them appeal to their sons and daughters involved in terrorists activities to desist from collaborating with the insurgents, if any.

“We shall use the corridor of federal government, which is Operation Safe Corridor of the army for any willing member of Boko Haram to surrender for rehabilitation and re-integration.

“We’re also looking for the possibilities of re-establishing a police outpost in this community.”

He appreciated the efforts of federal government, military and police for maintaining law and order in the state.

He pleaded with the villagers not flee to Maiduguri, the state capital, stressing that the security situation is under the control of military.