Hi-Life Fest Finalists Heads to Enugu for Semi-Final Showdown

This Sunday, the six finalists left in the ongoing Hi-Life Fest will be slugging it out in Enugu for the semi-final. The contestants clinched a spot in the semi-final after a quarter-final showdown in Port Harcourt.

Hundreds of consumers stormed the Carnival ground in Elakaiha, Port Harcourt recently where the afro-highlife sensation Flavour dazzled hordes of highlife music lovers who turned out en-masse to witness the spectacle.

The singer delivered a stellar performance as he serenaded the audience with some of his classic tunes.

Flavour who is also a brand ambassador for Life Lager pulled no stops in giving fans a night to remember, as he used his live band to full effect, much to the delight of the teeming audience.

The quarter finalists were fresh off an exciting trip to Lagos which saw them meet with some of Nigeria’s leading entertainers including Selebobo, Sunny Neji, KCee and Phyno.

The contestants on the night were quick to put to use the lessons learned from the mentorship in Lagos, as we saw these highlife hopefuls deliver some truly breathtaking performances. At the end of the musical showpiece, six contestants were selected to proceed to the semi-final, while Okafor Chukwudi and Kingsley Otuya were eliminated.

The finalists will be vying for a spot in the grand finals which is slated for August 18.

The night also marked the launch of Life Lager’s new 33cl can, and the unveiling of this new product size was made by the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager, NBPlc Omotunde Adenusi. He expressed his delight at being able to give consumers more options to enjoy Life Lager, while also remarking on the Hi-Life Fest initiative, and assuring consumers that Life Lager will continue to deliver exciting initiatives like this in the future.