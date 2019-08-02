Amaechi’s Good Gesture

Eddy Odivwri

I recently read of the good gesture of Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi , former Transport minister who had to upgrade two passengers from economy to business class aboard Emirate flight. A man was severely injured in an accident and was being flown to Dubai for treatment.

Because of his state, he had to fly business class, but his wife and daughter who were accompanying him could not pay for business class. So the woman kept shuttling between economy and business class to check her husband and be sure he is fine. Amaechi noticed the woman had done a few rounds and he offered to upgrade their seat to business class, using his credit card to immediately pay the difference so they can easily monitor her husband/dad. He even offered to vacate his own seat to the economy, if there were no more seats in the Business Class, so the family can be together.

That was such a godly, thoughtful and pious act.

I commend the heart behind the gesture.