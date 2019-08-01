Vodafone Partners Ericsson on 5G

Emma Okonji

Ericsson’s 5G technology leadership was at the heart of Vodafone UK’s launch of 5G for consumer and business customers in London. The spectacular cityscape views of London’s Sky Garden hosted a dedicated launch event powered by Ericsson 5G technology, including a virtual demonstration with highlights from the latest Ericsson ConsumerLab Report: 5G Consumer Potential.

In London, Ericsson will provide comprehensive 5G coverage based on the latest Ericsson Radio System portfolio. This includes the latest Baseband 6630 and Massive MIMO 6488 products to enable 5G on the 3.5GHz frequency. Combined with LTE, this will achieve speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G for 5G users with much lower latency.

Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone UK, Scott Petty, said: “Today, we are switching on 5G in seven UK cities, including London. Backed by our largest ever investment in the capital and new unlimited data plans, in partnership with Ericsson we are enabling Londoners to access an ultra-fast 5G and 4G network without any limits.”

President and Head of Europe and Latin America at Ericsson, Arun Bansal, said: “As the recognized leader in driving 5G in Europe, we are delighted to launch Vodafone UK’s 5G network in London. We have a history of working in close partnership with Vodafone and we have done so again in 5G with fast, efficient and customer-focused delivery of Ericsson Radio System 5G technology. Our unique spectrum sharing abilities will also enable Vodafone to extend the scope of 5G in its network.”

Ericsson Radio System’s unique dynamic spectrum sharing functionality will also enable Vodafone to extend 5G coverage over a wide area, leveraging 4G spectrum on existing Ericsson Radio System infrastructure.

In accordance with the 5G Consumer Potential report findings, access to 5G connectivity is hotly anticipated by UK consumers, who expect to use 10-12 times more mobile data on average on new 5G devices. Vodafone UK’s 5G launch will be welcomed by the four out of every ten subscribers identified by the research who face issues caused by network congestion in crowded and dense urban areas.