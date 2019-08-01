NMA Vows to Set up Anti-quackery Team

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Akin Sodipo, has raised alarm on the increasing menace of quackery among medical practitioners in the country.

Sodipo, who raised the alarm at a press briefing to mark the 2019 scientific conference and annual general meeting of the association in Ibadan recently, said to curb the menace, the NMA was setting up anti-quackery crack team.

Stating that the use of auxiliary nurses remains illegal under medical practice he said: ” The NMA is on the move to end quackery in the state through periodic monitoring to ensure safety of lives.

“Our anti-quackery task force will be on the move to enforce safe practice and ensure sanity in the profession.” Sodipo then urged members of the public to alert the association if they notice any quack in the medical profession.

He said it needs to be revived to have a healthy populace, lamenting that the association tried unsuccessfully to ensure adequate health facility and monitoring accreditation under the administration of the former Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Sodipo then called on Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure only qualified people run hospitals in the state. He said the association was stepping up sensitisation of her members on security tips to escape insecurity.

A security expert, Mr. Segun Bolarinwa, while delivering a lecture titled, “Security in the society,” emphasised that it was important for every individual to know their environment, especially neighbours and what they can do, which can contribute to individual safety.