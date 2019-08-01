Buhari: We ‘ll Complete Ongoing Projects

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja assured that his administration would strive to complete ongoing projects aimed at impacting positively on the lives of the people.

The president, who made the promise in the State House when he received the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, said he was mindful of how infrastructural development could uplift the standard of living of the people.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the president also said that his administration was taking new measures to address the security situation in the country.

Adesina said the president, while replying to comments that Itsekiri people gave him massive support during the elections, remarked that he appreciated the support, saying, “I have all the figures of votes I got and I know what Itsekiri people did.”

Earlier, the traditional ruler, who spoke through one of his chiefs, Brown Mene, congratulated the president on his electoral victory and commended him for the successes his administration had achieved so far in the battle against insurgency as well as his continued determination to tackle corruption.

He added that the monarch, while praising the president for dredging works on the Escravos and Warri Rivers, requested for federal government’s intervention on some ecological problems in his domain as well as the resolution of issues surrounding the Ogidigben Gas Revolution Park.