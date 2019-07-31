Police Arrest Four Kidnappers of Nasarawa Village Head, Others

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested four persons suspected to have kidnapped the Village Head of Hunki, Umaru Jibrin, in Awe Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers, whose names were given as Musa Adamu (26 years); Umaru Muhammed (28 years); Nuhu Muhammed (38 years) and Hassan Zakaria (20 years), were paraded at the State Police Command Headquarters in Lafia by the State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe.

Adamu, admitted that he was among those that kidnapped the village head.

Longe disclosed that 11 SIM cards of different networks were recovered from the suspected kidnappers of the Hunki’s village head.

He further disclosed that another suspected kidnapper, Mohammed Angulu (40 years), was arrested at Umaisha town in Toto Local Government Area of the state following a tip off. Items recovered from him were one single barrel gun and 29 rounds of live cartridges.

According to the police commissioner: “The police also arrested a suspected kidnapper, Saidu Abdullahi (20 years), at Mahanga village in Awe Local Government Area of the state and exhibits recovered from him included two AK-49 rifles with Breech No: 1978MC20192 and 1976PP13724.

“We also arrested two persons, Abdulraham Idris (27 years) and Zakari Abdullahi (23 years) along Toto – Abaji Road in Toto Local Government Area of the state with 312 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one Golf 3 vehicle and a bag containing laptop and iPad.”

The kidnapped village head of Hunki, Jibrin, who narrated his ordeals to journalists, said that he identified one of his kidnappers at an eatery in Awe town.

He said: “I identified one of those who kidnapped me at an eatery when he came to eat from the same place I was also eating. However, when he arrived and noticed me at the eatery, he immediately attempted to disappear while his food was being served.æ”

“But I quickly alerted those within the vicinity and he was caught. The kidnappers had released me from their den after my relations managed to raise N600,000, which they paid to the kidnappers as ransom.”