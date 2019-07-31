Group Commences Nationwide Operations

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Natural Oil and Gas Supplier Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has disclosed that it has commenced a nationwide supply of premium motor spirit (PMS) to the end users even as it called on the government to encourage the unity of marketers and suppliers for easier interface and access to supplies.

The National President, NOGASA, Mr. Bennett Okorie, while speaking at an event in Abuja, stated that, having concluded the inauguration of Kano zone, “we are ready to flag off our operations nationwide.”

Okorie, while fielding questions from journalists, said, “When you say natural, it means all strata of oil. We supply petroleum to the end users particular the industries like construction companies, private sectors and even individuals are customers. If you want products, we can supply you.”

According to him, “NOGASA is not a breakaway of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). IPMAN is a filling stations owners, we own stations and also supply to Industries as well.”

He said, “When you are into oil and gas supplies, you can supply to anyone. It doesn’t matter whether you own a station or not,” adding, “to reduce adulterated products, all our members are hereby advised to desist from patronising the products vandalised pipelines.”

“All our members are advised to patronise government and private depots only. We are to reinforce the ethical standards of the industry as most Nigerians will agree with us that natural oil and gas is critical in the development of this nation,” he added.

The NOGASA boss, while speaking further, observed that, the association would do the needful to protect its businesses and the end-users from the criminal practices of dishonest operators in the system.

“Those sharp practices, particularly dealing with adulterated products have done a great deal of damage to end users and this is hurting our businesses as well. As employers of labour, we want to see our businesses grow to employ more Nigerians,” Okorie said.