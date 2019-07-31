Buhari Hails Appointment of UK-born Nigerian by British PM Johnson

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja celebrated the appointment of Mrs. Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch, a United Kingdom-born Nigerian, as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Children and Families by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president described her appointment as “well-deserved.”

He also said the president urged the 39-year to regard her new position as an opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in her by making lasting impact.

According to the statement, Buhari said he had no doubt that Badenoch would succeed, given her academic qualifications and parliamentary experience and enjoined the junior minister to see herself as an ambassador of her fatherland both in conduct and performance.

Shehu also said Buhari acknowledged Badenoch’s appointment as a plus for Nigerians in Diaspora, saying “it further confirms my belief that with hard work and integrity, Nigerians can excel in their chosen professions and fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.”

The statement added that the president also applauded the prime minister for finding Badenoch suitable and wished her success in the new challenging role.