Ogun Seeks FG’s Approval to Reconstruct Ikorodu-Shagamu Road, Others

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Ogun State Government Tuesday in Abuja asked the federal government to concede to it the right to re-construct three major federal roads linking the state to Lagos.

The roads are Ikorodu – Ogijo – Shagamu road, Epe – Ijebu – Ode road, Lagos – Ota – Abeokua roads.

This request was made when a delegation of eminent people of the state led by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House to thank him for recognising the late Chief MKO Abiola as the winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election and honouring him with the highest honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

In the delegation were the deputy governor of the state, Mrs. Noimot Salako, former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former deputy governors of the state, Senator Gbenga Kaka and Prince Segun Adesegun.

Also in the team were sons and daughters of Abiola including Kola Abiola and Hafsat Abiola-Constello; Senator Olabiyi Durojaye, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, Oba Otudeko, some presents and members of the National Assembly in the state and traditional rulers.

Speaking on the reason for the demand, the governor said the roads were strategic for the economic growth of Ogun State.

According to him, the roads are in various state of disrepair and causing pains and discomfort for people of the state whom he said live in Ogun State but work in Lagos State.

Speaking on Abiola’s recognition, the governor expressed gratitude to Buhari on behalf of the family of Abiola whom he said paid the supreme sacrifice for democracy being practised today by his death on July 7, 1998.

According to Abiodun, Abiola was a bridge builder, an advocate of liberation struggle adding that it was in his quest to sustain the liberation struggle that he threw his hat into the ring in 1993 to run for the presidency.

He thanked the president for not only honouring and recognising Abiola but also naming the National Stadium, Abuja after him.