FCT Airlifts 1,875 Hajj Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Madinah, Saudi Arabia

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board has airlifted a total of one thousand eight hundred and seventy five intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj to Saudi Arabia.

A statement from the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, said the number was airlifted by official air carrier (Flynas airline) in five flights.

Aliyu disclosed that the board has already invited the remaining 375 intending pilgrims in the last flight to report to the camp from 6 p.m on Wednesday July 31, for their airlift to Saudi Arabia.

He explained that the board had concluded arrangements for the last batch which would conclude the airlifting of the intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.

He therefore warned the remaining intending pilgrims to report to the camp for the collection of their travel documents and other formalities as scheduled and any intending pilgrim who misses his/her flight should have himself/herself to blame.

A total of 2250 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the hajj through the Board this year.