Another Nigerian Pilgrim Dies in Saudi Arabia

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Madinah, Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) today said another female pilgrim from Argungu, Sokoto State has died in the city of Madinah, The Head of Medical Team of NAHCON in Madinah, Dr Hamidu Liman, told correspondents that the elderly woman died and was given a janaza (funeral rite) last Friday after the Friday prayer.

Her death has now brought the number of Nigerian pilgrims that have died on Hajj to two following the death of another woman from Katsina State last week of myocardial infection which is a form of heart failure.

Liman said she spent four days in the intensive care unit at Al-Ansar Hospital before she died.

He noted that the deceased had severe medical issues right from home but got worse when she arrived Saudi Arabia.

“She was appropriately received at NAHCON’s clinic. As soon as we reviewed her case, we realised that it is something that requires a specialist’s attention. the burial was conducted last Friday in Madinah. And she has been buried accordingly,” he said.