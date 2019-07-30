Alaibe Congratulates Sylva on Ministerial Nomination

Peter Uzoho

A former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and pioneer Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Chief Timi Alaibe, has congratulated the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre

Sylva, on his nomination for ministerial appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari and subsequent screening by the Senate.

In a congratulatory message released on Sunday in Yenogoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Alaibe declared that: “I received with delight the news of the nomination of Chief Timipre Sylva by the President and his subsequent screening by the Senate for appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic”.

He described Sylva’s nomination as an opportunity for him to employ his know-how and experience as former governor who managed the affairs of the state for four years, to the service of Nigerians and that of Bayelsa people.

Alaibe who is also a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), stated that the nomination and the anticipated Senate confirmation of Sylva for appointment as minister

will give Bayelsa people a sense of belonging in an “administration viewed by many as continuously depriving the people of the state of any benefitting representation at the federal level”.

He added: “My joy stems from the fact that for a long time, Bayelsa people have been deprived of effective representation at the level of senior ministerial appointment. Knowing full well that Chief Sylva has

been a loyal party man in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it is therefore taken for granted that he would be fully rewarded with appointment to a ministry and at a level that would enable him empower

his people.

“It is my belief that no matter what portfolio is assigned Chief Timipre Sylva, he would deliver. Having governed Bayelsa State for four years, he would employ that experience to deliver on his party’s promises under the right atmosphere.”

“I, therefore, congratulate Chief Sylva on his anticipated appointment and swearing-in by the President having already scaled the Senate screening. I congratulate the people of Bayelsa State for this opportunity granted them by the President for representation in the Federal Executive Council.”