Heritage Bank’s Training Institute Gets CIBN Accreditation

Heritage Bank Plc’s training school, known as “The Refinery,” for new entrant staff has been accredited by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The Refinery supervised by the bank’s Human Capital Management Group was accredited by CIBN after assessing and evaluating its syllabus, curriculum and structure by panel of technocrats and seasoned bankers set up by the Institute, which according to the chartered institue aligns with the Competency Framework of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the professional paper standard of CIBN.

The President of the Institue, Uche Olowo, commended Heritage Bank for changing the narratives of the banking system via the establishment of a credible training facility.

The Registrar/CEO of CIBN, Seye Awojobi, who represented Olowo, stated that the institute would be grateful to Heritage Bank for the values it holds tenaciously.

The MD/CEO of the bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, described Heritage Bank as a forward-looking business whose strength lies in the ability to spot and mould talents into great professionals.

Sekibo, who was represented by the Executive Director, Jude Monye, explained that the word “The Refinery” was chosen for the purpose of refining its employees to emerge as gold and harness the required skills to excel in their job functions.

He noted that the Refinery was established to train, nurture and arm young employees with the right skills needed to fast-track development and enable teams to flourish.

Sekibo, further explained that at the Academy, “we hire young graduates who want to advance their skill levels, which will lead to a direct and indirect improvement of life for their families and communities that will culminate toward more productive, resourceful persons.”