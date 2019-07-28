Edo govt, Slot Foundation to train 100 youths in mobile phone, laptop repairs

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in partnership with Slot Foundation have concluded plans for a six-month training on mobile phone and laptop repairs and maintenance for 100 youths in Edo North Senatorial District of the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, disclosed this in a chat with journalists, stressing the state government’s determination to equip youths with in-demand skills to make them self-reliant.

She said the training programme would hold in Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo North Senatorial District and is open to residents in Edo North axis of the state, adding that similar training programmes have held in other senatorial districts of the state.

According to her, “We have concluded plans to commence another round of training for mobile phone and laptop repairs and maintenance in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state. The training is designed for youths in Edo North axis. The idea is to train them to be self-employed such that they would have skills that are highly sought after. The training package has an entrepreneurial bent which will ensure that they do not just learn the skills but are also able to build a business from it.”

She noted that the state government’s commitments to youth development and job creation are unwavering as similar initiatives to get youths meaningfully engaged are being implemented by the government.

She added, “We have a number of training programmes ongoing in different locations in the state, with the Edo Innovation Hub being the anchor point. So, we want youths to register and participate in this programmes because they are free and would afford them the opportunity to earn decent wages as entrepreneurs in the long run.”