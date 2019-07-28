Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyema Warms Up For Dad’s Burial

Come August 1, the sleepy Mbosi Town in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State will literally come alive, as Allen Onyema, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace Limited, will be organising a benefitting burial for his late father, Chief Michael Onyema.

Already, the town is agog, especially as the respected businessman has sent out invites to family and friends for the three-day event.

The invite reads in part: “I will forever cherish the privilege of your presence at the funeral ceremonies in honour of my late father at Mbosi Town, Ihiala LGA, Anambra State.”

Even as he grieves over the loss, the billionaire businessman described his father in glowing terms as a man of “impeccable integrity; a highly dedicated Nigerian and above all, God-fearing.”

The burial ceremonies, according to family sources, kicks-off with a wake, while church mass takes place at St. Patrick Catholic Church, in Mbosi on the second day; the Interment follows immediately before the reception, where in-laws, friends and well-wishers will pay their homage to the deceased.