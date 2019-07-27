Edo Peoples Congress Protest

The crisis rocking Edo State House of Assembly has taken another dimension as a group of protesters under the aegis of Edo Peoples Congress (EPC) stormed Abuja to stage a protest against National Assembly over its plan to take over the state’s legislative chamber. The group, who were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘National Assembly leave us alone, the rule of law must prevail’, ‘No to God Fatherism’, among others, said they are protesting against NASS’ decision to intervene in Edo state assembly crisis. It would be recalled that last week the members of the House of Representatives gave a one-week ultimatum to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the Edo State Assembly. The All Progressives Congress (APC) is in support of the decision taken by the National Assembly to resolve the crisis in Edo. Speaking to journalists at the protest venue, its National Coordinator, John Osaigbovo said the leadership of Nigeria Judiciary should urge the Senator Lawan and Hon. Gbajabiamila-led chambers to respect rule law as regards Edo State House of Assembly crisis.

He stressed that the power of the House of Representatives to intervene in the Edo assembly must be exercised within the ambit of the rule of law. According to Osaigbovo, “The National Assembly while carrying out its functions of the making bills or passing resolutions, creates issues that would affect the peace and welfare of the people. We condemn in entirety the rapidity with which the House of Representatives waded into the disagreement of members in Edo State House of Assembly has no doubt gone a long way to escalate the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly and the State.”