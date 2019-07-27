Chiazor Daniel Plans Big for Talent Management

Chiazor Daniel is a talent manager, entrepreneur, business and consultant who is currently working on his first book set for release in 2020. He is the founder of Tribeman Global Solutions, a talent management and PR organisation which houses Tribeman Agency. Apart from being a talent and business consultant, he is the co-founder of Boatnaija, a boat cruise and logistics agency.

TribeMan Agency, which is an affiliate with TM Global Solutions, specialises in managing talents and focuses on helping them achieve their dreams and career goals. They also help in growing businesses by helping them align their business goals with their brand visions.

Talking on management, Chiazor has this to say, “As a talent manager, I have so far managed top notch talents which include Uche Ogbodo, Ifu Ennada (Ex Big brother Naija housemate), Realwarripikin, Lynda Dozie, Kevwe Ogunje and Val Obil and Reverend Sista a fast rising Yoruba female comedian.”

Chiazor believes that for an artiste to stay relevant in this fast paced industry, he or she must be real, authentic and talented, know your brand and have a unique story behind your brand that people can constantly relate to as talent isn’t enough to stay relevant. A talent must have an insane work ethic and stay hungry for more success.

Speaking on challenges, he said, “I think some of the challenges every manager faces today is lack of appreciation. You are only relevant to the artiste when he is making money. You are only valuable to the artiste when he is trying to get his brand out there. Once the artiste becomes successful, they begin to question the agreement you both had before starting out. How can us managers or those who look up to us avoid being dumped by the artiste tomorrow; you need to keep seeking information, building contacts in order to stay ahead of the game to help scale your artiste career to the next level. No artiste will leave a manager that knows his or her job or is making them money.”