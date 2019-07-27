Buhari Mourns Oyebanji

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari last night in Abuja expressed sorrow over the passage of veteran sports journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji. He was 62.

The president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president condoled with Oyebanji’s family, friends and colleagues, particularly at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where he worked for 35 years and made his mark as a sportscaster.

According to Adesina, Buhari recalled that the deceased was very good at his art, and would be sorely missed by the sporting community.

He also said Buhari prayed God to grant Oyebanji’s soul eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him.