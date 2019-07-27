Bheerhugz Restaurant Reopens

After almost two years of redesigning its leading outlet just so to cater to the needs of its esteemed customers in a bigger but most importantly better way, Heavenly Dews Global Concept Limited announces the reopening of its flagship lounge, restaurant, & bar brand, Bheerhugz Café Ikeja on Friday, 26th July, 2019. Bheerhugz Café is a premium lounge, restaurant and bar located in three popular areas – Ikeja City Mall – Leisure Mall – Atlantic Mall – in Lagos, Nigeria.

A statement by the company said the reopening event themed ‘The King Is Back’ is a testimony to how much Bheerhugz care for its customers and vice-versa. According to the Founder and M.D Bheerhugz, Dr. Olakunle Oladehin, “Bheerhugz is back to take its rightful position as the pioneer of leisure and entertainment in Ikeja City Mall”. The entrepreneur sees a huge synergy between the hospitality industry and entertainment in general. “We will infuse music as our vehicle for integration and collaboration,” he said.

He added that “The fun won’t stop at the Bheerhugz Café Ikeja on the 26th as we have made plans and provisions to entertain our guests and customers every day with exciting activities that would help them explore the very ambience the Bheerhugz Café brand is known for.” The leisure and entertainment spot for urban fun seeking people looking to unwind, meet, and greet, will present a re-imagined experience with distinctive design and cutting-edge service delivery by some of the best hands in the industry.