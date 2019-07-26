Union Bank Partners TEDxLagos

Union Bank of Nigeria has announced its partnership with TEDxLagos to host the upcoming TEDxLagos event tagged ‘Spring’.

The collaboration, according to a statement from the bank, would be in line with its efforts to leverage partnerships and initiatives that focuses on boosting Nigeria’s development and growth.

The ticketed event would take place at the Muson Centre in Lagos on Saturday, August 3, 2019, and was expected to attract some of Nigeria’s best minds – thought leaders, social innovators and members of the TEDxLagos and international TED communities.

TEDx is a global platform created in the spirit of TED’s mission, “ideas worth sharing.”

Event speakers would include entrepreneurs and social entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and reformers, who would share thought provoking ideas to encourage decisive action for the benefit of the society.

Speaking on the bank’s partnership with TEDxLagos, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, was quoted to have said: “Union Bank is pleased to partner with TEDxLagos for the second consecutive year.

“As a bank committed to enabling success in our host communities, we identify with the objective of the TEDx platform which is to unravel and amplify brilliant ideas that cause positive change and move our society forward.

“Last year the talks stimulated powerful conversations and we look forward to even deeper, more impactful conversations this year.”

As part of the program line up for the day, Union Bank will host an interactive panel session titled “The Springboard – Enabling Conversations for the Common Good”, to highlight the importance of innovation, creativity, community development, and sustainable practices in shaping a better future for Nigeria.

“The bank recently released the third edition of its Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report, a compilation that showcases the impact it has made within its host communities and its commitment to customers and other stakeholders.

“The report also outlines the bank’s sustainability efforts and its adoption of innovative practices as it continues to position itself as a simpler, smarter bank.

“Union Bank’s partnership with TEDxLagos reiterates its continued commitment to innovation and impactful social causes that foster Nigeria’s growth,” the statement added.