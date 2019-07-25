Police Nab Kidnapper of Delta Students

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Men of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a member of the gang that allegedly abducted two students of the Delta State Polytechnic Oghara.

The suspect identified as Happy Idodo was nabbed in Benin-city, Edo State while looking for a buyer for the Toyota Camry snatched from his victims.

Another female suspect, who is a member of the gang, was earlier arrested while attempting to collect the ransom paid for the release of the kidnapped students.

Idodo, who denied being a member of the kidnap gang, said it was his brother, Wisdom that brought the vehicle to him, admitting that he was into internet fraud locally called ‘Yahoo’, but not a kidnapper.

According to him, “I am not a kidnapper. It was my brother that brought this car last Saturday. I was surprised, and when I asked him about it, he said it belonged to his friend. On Sunday, while we were going out, the car stopped. As we were pushing it, we heard gun shot. The two others ran away, and I also ran away but was caught. I called my brother, Wisdom, but he didn’t say anything. I was surprised when police told me the owner of the vehicle was kidnapped.

Narrating their ordeal, the two students who are lovers, said they were returning from a school party when they were abducted

Speaking, one of the kidnapped victims, Benjamin Becky, 25, said: “My boyfriend and I were returning from a school party at 5a.m., and as we got to the front of our hostel gate, some boys accosted us and took us away into the bush. We spent three days in the bush, and they did not give us any food or water. They wore mask.

“We were inside the forest in the rain for three days and we were blind folded, however, I was not raped.”