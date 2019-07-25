Nokia Introduces AI, Android Smartphone

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced the new Nokia 2.2, delivering sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered low light imaging and Google Assistant.

The Nokia 2.2 is the first two series Nokia smartphone to be part of the Android One programme, delivering the latest full Android experience on a modern 5.7” screen with a discreet selfie-notch. Shipping with Android 9 Pie, Nokia 2.2 is Android Q ready and will receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates, ensuring access to all the latest innovations from Android.

General Manager, West, East and Central Africa at HMD Global, Joseph Umunakwe, said: “We believe that the latest and greatest innovations in the industry should be available for everyone. With the Nokia 2.2, we have brought the pinnacle of AI experiences to more people than ever before. And including features like biometric face unlock with liveliness detection adding extra security to your phone, AI imaging, Google Lens and Google Assistant at the press of a button, we aim to revolutionise the way our fans interact with the phone. Nokia 2.2 joins our Android One family, and like all Nokia smartphones, offers an experience that stays fresh longer. With two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates guaranteed, Nokia 2.2 is Android Q ready and will just keep getting better.”

“Bringing sophisticated AI powered low-light image fusion at this price point, Nokia 2.2 can take detailed photos even in trickier low light conditions. The camera snaps multiple images simultaneously and through advanced algorithms creates a single image with more light, greater detail and less noise. HDR photography captures vivid colours with greater dynamic range in every shot,” Umunakwe said.

“Make your photos stand out with Google Photos AI-powered features like Colour Pop, to draw attention to your subject, Colourise, which enables monochrome pictures to be turned into full colour, and Beautify, which enhances natural features for the ultimate selfie,” he explained.

“In addition, fans get access to the latest tech trends with “faceunlock” and Google Lens. Nokia 2.2 is one of the first phones in its category to come with a biometric face-unlock feature, enabling you to unlock your phone effortlessly,” he said.