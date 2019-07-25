Killings: Group Tasks Buhari on Protection of Nigerians

A group, National Council for Women Society, NCWS, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take active and urgent steps against killings of innocent Nigerians in Nigeria and abroad.

The group was reacting to the spate of killings in the country, more recently the murder of Ms Ndubuisi-Chukwu, who was murdered in South Africa as well as Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, nee Fasoranti, who was killed by unknown gunmen in Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Dr Laraba Shoda, said, “Specifically, we are devastated by the murder of a Nigerian, Miss Ndubuisi-Chukwu, who was killed by yet-to-be-identified suspects at her hotel room in South Africa. We also condemn in strong terms the recent killing of Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, nee Fasoranti, by armed criminals.

“While these incidents are shocking, it further magnify the threat to lives of Nigerians in diaspora. It is however important that the government makes conscious effort to stop this menace and further strengthen the responsibility of providing efficient service as regards security across the country.

“We demand that those responsible for

the death of late Ndubuisi-Chukwu, and the daughter of our highly revered father, Pa Fasoranti, be brought to book so that justice can be served.

“As a concerned organisation, we passionately appeal to Mr. President to ensure that the safety of Nigerians, especially the women, is not under threat.

Shoda also commiserated with the bereaved families and urged them to be strong in this trying moment.