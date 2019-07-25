Expert Warns against Inserting Hard Objects in Convulsing Patients’ Mouth

Peter Uzoho and Esther Ehoche with Agency Report

A medical practitioner at Lifecare Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, Dr. Shola Aina, has warned against inserting hard objects into the mouth of convulsing patients.

Insertion of hard objects like spoons into the mouth of a convulsing child as a way of preventing teeth clenching is a common practice among first responders during convulsion.

However, Aina, in a chat with NAN, said the insertion of hard objects in the mouth of a convulsing person to stop teeth clenching does more harm than good, noting that such could dislodge the dentures (teeth), cause aspirations or even death, as against the perceived dangers of clenching of teeth, which never kills.

Convulsion is a medical condition where body muscles contract and relax rapidly and repeatedly, resulting in an uncontrolled action of the body.

The expert advised that the first thing to do in such occasion was to ensure that the environment was safe, rather than trying to restrain the victim as it can cause fracture.

“Lay the person down on a flat surface and remove all tight clothings around the head or neck, like ties or necklace, and check if the victim is still breathing. Make sure the victim is in a relaxed position and move to the hospital as soon as possible for proper evaluation,” he said.

Aina listed high fever, birth trauma, and low blood sugar as among major causes of convulsion in children within the ages of six months to five years.

He added: “But to ascertain the cause in a particular victim, it is necessary to visit the hospital even after the convulsion has stopped, to ascertain the underlying cause.

“Ascertaining the cause will make the parent or caregiver know the symptoms to watch out for, and things to avoid, so as not to trigger it again.”