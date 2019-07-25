Don’t Interfere in Bauchi Assembly, PDP Govs Tell N’Assembly

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has advised the National Assembly to abide by court order and stay away from interfering in the affairs of the Bauchi State House Assembly.

The PDP governors spoke following the Bauchi High Court’s order Monday restricting the National Assembly from interfering in the leadership crisis in the Bauchi State House of Assembly,

In a press statement issued wednesday from its Secretariat in Abuja, the Chairman of the governors and Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, called on the National Assembly to comply with the court order.

“We also call on the National Assembly to walk back the culture of impunity and lawlessness that is hardening its bite on the polity, and show more respect for the rights of the people.”

“Acting otherwise or delaying in respecting the order would represent a direct and serious affront to the rule of law in a democratic government and a dangerous abuse of power; which Nigerians would see as steadily emboldening a climate of impunity in governance, and strengthening the hands of those who unleash brutal force against democracy.

“However, impunity will not ‘change’ Nigeria for the better. Impunity breeds and feeds resentment and division, conflicts, radicalism and extremism and represents a revolving door for infinite cycles of violence. Impunity will only change Nigeria for the worse”.

The order effectively stopped a committee set up by federal lawmakers from proceeding with its assignment pending the ruling on a motion filed before it.

Two speakers – Abubakar Suleiman and Kawuwa Shehu-Damina – emerged at the inauguration of ninth Bauchi Assembly through parallel elections; prompting a 12-member House of Representatives Committee headed by Sarkin-Adar to be constituted with the mandate to find out the circumstances surrounding the development.

However, in an interim injunction dated July 22, granted by Judge Muazu Abubakar, the court said the parties involved in the crisis should halt all proceedings until October 3, when the court sits to hear the motion filed by the applicants.