Rotary Club to Sensitise Youths against Suicide

The President, Rotary Club of Ikeja, Mr. Olumuyiwa Fagbola has attributed the increasing rate of suicide in the society especially among undergraduates to frustration, lack of confidence and fear of the unknown and called for an urgent action in that regard by way of sensitisation.

Fagbola, the newly elected president of the club for 2019/2020, who said this during his investiture ceremony recently at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, hinted that the club may take up the project in addition to other outlined projects before the end of the year.

“We want to see how we can also visit higher institutions to sensitise the youths and make them understand that life is worth living after all, irrespective of challenges it could throw at us.

“This enlightenment programme is an avenue to reassure them of the prospects that lies ahead of them and encourage them to always believe in themselves and not lose hope no matter the pressure.

“I am also calling on well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to partner with us in this kind of project, which is all about impacting lives, which is the core value of the club,” he said.

While highlighting the other projects to be executed this year, the president said: “The education and literacy project is very key to the club because like we already know, education is the only weapon to eradicate poverty.

“We are determined to reach out to schools to make teaching and learning more enjoyable. And based on this, we will start with our adopted school, which is the Ikeja Junior High School, which is in a deplorable state.

“We are set to transform the school with modern 21st century facilities which will include an e-classroom. It is our dream to ensure that the school becomes a model for other schools, where students will get the best of an academic environment.”

He therefore called on individuals and corporate organisations to partner the club in its efforts to serve humanity better, as government alone cannot do it all.

According him, achieving success is not measured by the amount of money or wealth one has been able to amass over time, but the number of lives one has been able to impact.

“If more corporate bodies should partner with Rotary Clubs in giving back to the needy in our society, caring for one another, this world will be a better place for us all to live in.”

He added that other key projects of the club for the year are water and sanitation, disease prevention and treatment and maternal and child care, among others.