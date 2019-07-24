National Diaspora Day: Obaseki hails FG’s declaration, tasks community on more contributions to national devt.

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the Federal Government’s declaration of July 25 as National Diaspora Day, urging the diaspora community to contribute more to the nation’s development.

Obaseki said the declaration is a recognition of the immense contribution of Nigerians in the diaspora to the growth and development of their home country.

According to the governor, “Nigerians in the diaspora have contributed immensely to the growth and advancement of our country and I am delighted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has set aside July 25 each year to celebrate them.”

He added: “Most of these Nigerians abroad have distinguished themselves in their resident countries taking the lead in science and technology, governance, education, innovation, medicine and other areas.”

Obaseki urged Nigerians in the diaspora to close ranks and join the nation’s efforts at tackling illegal migration and human trafficking, amongst other challenges.

“Over the years, the nation’s diaspora community has transformed into a pool of experts from where successive governments have been drawing personnel in tackling some of our social, political and economic problems.”

He described as apt the theme of this year’s celebration: ‘The Power of the Nigerian Diaspora for National Development,’ and advised the diaspora community “to take advantage of the National Diaspora Day by mobilising resources towards the actualisation of our development aspirations.”

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced that it has set aside July 25 of every year as national diaspora day in recognition of the contributions of Nigerians in diaspora towards national development.

The announcement was made in Abuja by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The NIDCOM Media Coordinator, Abdul-rahman Balogun, explained that the commission planned to host the 2019 National Diaspora Day celebrations in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa and the Nigerians in Diaspora Alumni Network.