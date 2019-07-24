House Revisits Bills on Anti-Terrorism, Peace Corps, Others

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Four outstanding bills from the eighth assembly have been reconsidered by the ninth House of Representatives.

The bills brought back on the floor of the House by the Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, pursuant to Order 12, Rule 16 of the standing orders of the House of Representatives are; Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Bill, 2019; Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (Establishment) Bill, 2019; and National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons Bill, 2019.

The House also resolved to commit the bills to the Committee of the Whole for consideration when re-gazetted without being commenced de-novo.

The four bills had been passed by the preceding Assembly, forwarded to the Senate for concurrence, passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari but the president withheld assent which was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the assembly.

Also, following the consideration of a motion by Hon. Zainab Gimba, the House rescinded its decision to mandate the Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees and Initiatives on North East Zone (when constituted) to ensure compliance and instead, resolve to set up an ad hoc committee to interface with relevant agencies, as well as visit Bama/Ngala/Kala Balge areas of Borno State to ascertain the current humanitarian and infrastructural situation so as to proffer sustainable solutions to the crisis.

A motion by Hon. Dennis Idahosa on the need to reinforce security along Benin-Okada road to stem the rise in kidnappings and robberies was equally adopted.

A call was therefore made to the federal government to devise measures that would ensure the security of lives of travellers along the Benin-Okada road, as well as other roads across the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG) was also tasked to increase police presence on the highways to forestall incidents of robberies and kidnappings.