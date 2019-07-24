Govs’ Wives Move against Sexual Violence

The wives of the 36 governors on yesterday protested sexual assault against women and children, and called on the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to create sexual offences desks at police stations.

They made the call in a statement issued jointly by Bisi Fayemi, wife of the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Northern Governors Wives’ Forum, Amina Abubakar; and Chair, Southern Governors Wives’ Forum, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki.

“All medical facilities should be equipped with rape kits and post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent rape victims from contracting HIV, while professional counselling services should be made available to sexual violence survivors.”

While imploring the Attorney General of the Federation and their state counterparts to fast-track cases of rape and defilement, they demanded the setting up of Special Offences Courts for rape and defilement cases.

“We have observed with dismay intense levels of violence against women and children in the country. As mothers, we empathise with survivors of these heinous acts and urge them to be courageous in speaking up no matter how long it takes.

“We lend our voices to that of our First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who recently called for action to be taken on the increasing rate at which women and children are being sexually abused in Nigeria. On a daily basis, we are inundated with cases of defilement (of even babies of six months old), rape, domestic violence, sexual harassment and murder of women and children.

“It is also worrisome that women and children with special needs have also become targets for sexual violence.”

“As concerned mothers and citizens, we hereby appeal for rape and sexual offences desks to be created in police stations across the country where they do not exist, and that appropriately trained personnel are designated to provide timely support for victims.”