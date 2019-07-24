Buhari Commends NAF Officer Who Returned Lost €37,000

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who reportedly returned lost €37,000 Euros to the owner.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari described such honesty by ACM Umar of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano as “uncommon, patriotic and exemplary,” and enjoined Nigerians, especially the youth, to emulate such worthy gesture.

“Honesty and integrity will always remain admirable virtues, notwithstanding challenges before any country,” the president said.

The statement also said the president applauded the leadership of NAF for its decision to “reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF’s core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service delivery.”