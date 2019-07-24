Air Peace Flight Experiences Emergency Landing in Lagos

Chinedu Eze

Nigerian major carrier, Air Peace, yesterday morning declared emergency landing when its flight operated by Boeing B737-500 with registration number 5NBQO encountered harsh weather when approaching the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The Pilot-in-Command of the flight, Captain Simisola Ajibola, demanded a Runway 18R, which is a longer runway, and the aircraft landed and passengers were safely evacuated.

In a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, Air Peace commended Captain Ajibola and her crew for handling the emergency situation well.

According to Olajide, Captain Ajibola noticed sudden weather changes when approaching Lagos and demanded to land on the International runway as it is longer and wider than the domestic runway. After landing safely and rolling to the runway exit, the nose gear developed a problem and partially collapsed.

The crew notified the airport authorities, which quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers via the passenger’s door.

Olajide said: “We are committed to the safety of our passengers at all time. We will continue to operate in line with international best practices and in accordance with regulatory guidelines. We are being assisted by the various authorities to determine the cause of the incident.”

Reacting to the incident, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said: “The Accident Investigation Bureau in Nigeria has been notified by Air Peace Nigeria Limited on July 23, 2019, of an accident involving Boeing 737-300 with the registration marks 5N-BQO operated by Air Peace Limited at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 11:28 a.m.

“The aircraft, with 133 passengers and six crew members on board, was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos from Port Harcourt. From the information provided, the aircraft nose wheel collapsed on landing on the runway (18R) and the nose wheel gear tire sheared off.

“Our team of safety investigators has commenced investigations. As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your help. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information from any member of the public on the accident that

can assist us with this investigation.”