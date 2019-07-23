UNIDO picks Edo as leading state for industrial devt. Partnership

…to collaborate on SMEs, Agric, Environment, others

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has picked Edo State as a leading state-partner in the organisation’s multi-sectoral development programme.

UNIDO’s Regional Director to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Nigerian Regional Office, Dr. Jean Bakole, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday during a meeting with the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

According to the UNIDO boss, the choice of Edo State was informed by the series of reforms that the Obaseki-led administration has initiated to catalyse business and industrial activities in the state.

He explained that the sector-wide partnership cuts across Industrial Governance; Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Private Sector Development; Trade and Commerce and Environmental Sustainability.

Others are Minerals and Mining Sector development; the development of Special Economic Zones and Industrial Parks; Renewable Energy development as well as the expansion of the state’s agro-allied industries.

Bakole noted that Edo State under Governor Obaseki has set the stage for the planned partnerships, which are in line with UNIDO’s focus on creating shared prosperity, advancing economic competitiveness, safeguarding the environment and strengthening knowledge and institutions amongst others.

In his response, Obaseki acknowledged the unique role UNIDO is playing in expanding socio-economic opportunities for Nigerians and other nationalities, and assured of the state government’s readiness to key into the developmental programmes of the organisation.