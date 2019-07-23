Over 400 First Batch of Oyo Muslim Pilgrims Arrives Saudi Arabia

More than 400 intending pilgrims for the 2019 holy pilgrimage from the Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare Board have arrived in Saudi Arabia safely for the year’s Hajj exercise.

The Chairman of the board, Prof. Sayed Malik, who disclosed this while addressing journalists at his office at Hajj Camp Olodo in Ibadan yesterday, added that the remaining 500 pilgrims would take off for the holy land soon.

Malik appreciated God for the safe arrival of the pilgrims from Oyo State to the holy land, and prayed for the successful takeoff of others, as he charged the pilgrims to pray for peace and harmony in Nigeria.

He reminded the intending pilgrims to be law-abiding and desist from any act that could jeopardise their hajj exercise and tarnish the image of the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, “We give all glories to God Almighty for making the journey and arrival of the first batch of the pilgrims successful. By His grace, the remaining 500 intending pilgrims will soon be airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

“We have given them instructions and advice on how to conduct themselves while in the holy land in order not to run afoul of their law. They should avoid acts that could jeopardise the integrity of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Prayer for peace and harmonious understanding among Nigerians would be the focus of this year’s pilgrimage as we all know that a nation bedeviled with crisis can never grow. God will continue to lead our leaders in the right direction so that the country can continue to experience peace and progress.”a