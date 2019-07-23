Conflict between Oyegun, Oshiomhole, Weakening APC, Says Nabena

•Says PDP perfecting plans to exploit situation

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has lamented that the public spat between the former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and his successor Adams Oshiomhole is weakening the party ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Against this background, he called on the two leaders to put their personal interest aside for the sake of the party.

Nabena stated this while speaking with jorunalists on Tuesday in Abuja, stressing that he was aware of the plans by the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to exploit the quarrel between the party leaders to win the governorship election in Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo and Anambra States coming up between 2019 and 2020.

Nabena said that Oyegun, as an elder statesman, should be seen to be making peace everywhere political interests among the members have snowball into crisis and not adding ‘salt to the injury’.

He stated: “The media exchange between our former and current national chairmen does not serve the interest of our party in any way. In fact, it is demarketing and weakening the party when we should be consolidating ahead of governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo and Anambra States.

“The PDP is waiting in the flanks to grab the governorship seats if we don’t put our house in order. In the interest of the party, our respected leaders who also happen to be former governors of Edo State must sheath their swords.”

He however warned that the two leaders would be held responsible if the main opposition PDP is allowed to take advantage of the current situation and take over Edo State in the next governorship election.

Speaking on the controversies that have trailed the Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly, Nabena said: “This is not an issue of politics. The party’s position is very clear that the right thing should be done, not just in Bauchi State which has a PDP governor but also in Edo State which has an APC governor.

“The respective Houses of Assembly must be transparently and properly convened in line with set rules and democratic standards.

“I understand that the PDP which has been buried in Edo is planning to take advantage of the current situation. If that is a dream they should continue to dream but our leaders too must give peace a chance and not allow the evil dream to come to pass.”