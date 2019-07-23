Buhari Commends NAF Officer for Returning Lost €37,000 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar who reportedly returned lost but found 37,000 euros to the owner.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in statement, said Buhari described such honesty by Umar of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mobile Air Defence Team at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano as “uncommon, patriotic and exemplary,” and enjoined Nigerians, especially the youth, to emulate such worthy gesture.

“Honesty and integrity will always remain admirable virtues, notwithstanding challenges before any country,” the president said.

The statement also said the president applauded the leadership of NAF for its decision to “reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF’s core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery.”