Abductors of Four Turkish Nationals in Kwara Demand N16m Ransom

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The abductors of four Turkish expatriates in Gbale village, Edu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State have demanded N16 million ransom to free their captives

A community leader in Lafiagi, the headquarters of Edu LGA stated this while addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, last night on the abduction of the four expatriates by unknown gunmen.

But the state police command has has denied any knowledge about ransom being demanded by the abductors.

The police said they had warmed the family of the abducted expatriates to refrain from paying ransom to anyone.

The spokesman of the police command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said that they were working assiduously to effect safe release of the victims.

The Turkish nationals were abducted at a local drinking joint by a six-man armed gang on Saturday at about 10 p.m.

The kidnap victims, identified as construction workers with Instabul Concrete Limited, are Yasin Colak (33); Senerapal (40); Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

“For now, the police are working round the clock to make sure the abductees are released unhurt and alive. That is what I can say for now. We don’t want to give out information that will jeopardise the safe release of the Turkish nationals,” Okasanmi stated.

But the Lafiagi community leader in Lafiagi who expressed dissatisfaction on the matter, said that such development was alien to the community.

“We are very disturbed concerning the incident. I heard that the kidnappers have contacted the company demanding for N4 million per head. I can’t say much on it because I am not in town presently”, he said.

“On that fateful evening, we were told by other people who had scampered for their safety that some gunmen who looked like Fulani herdsmen had taken the Turkish to unknown destinations.

“Meanwhile, the victims were drinking at a local joint when the gunmen invaded the area and kidnapped them at that time.

“The police in a joint work with local Vigilante Group of Nigeria are now in serious search to rescue the victims. They have been searching around while some security operatives are in the bush for the same mission”

Speaking on the development, the vice president of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Saka Ibrahim, said the vigilante in the LGA was teaming up with the police officers to ensure the victims were rescued.