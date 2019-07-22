Security Firm Unveils New Identity, Promises Digital Solutions

Raheem Akingbolu

Halogen Group, formerly known as Halogen Security Company Limited, has promised to offer core expertise in distinct areas of security risk solutions.

This, followed its transformation into six operating companies.

The six operating companies are: Avert Halogen, a digitally connected remote surveillance & monitoring solutions company; Avant Halogen, identity management, risk consulting and resourcing focused company; PS Halogen, manned guarding and event management; Armour X Halogen, a virtual and cyber security company; Armada Halogen, secured mobility company and Academy Halogen, Halogen School of Security Management & Technology institution.

According to the company, the new Halogen Group was designed to provide integrated end to end security solutions to corporate and individual consumers alike. It was established to address emerging complexities of security risks resulting from the dominance of technology and digital connectivity in today’s lifestyles and businesses.

Speaking at the company’s transformation and unveiling in Lagos, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Wale Olaoye, said the nature of security risks have fundamentally changed due to a new openness of society linked to the evolution of digital technologies.

“With Halogen’s transformation, we are yet again staying true to our tradition and heritage of innovation leadership.”

He further explained that in today’s world, the borders between physical and virtual spaces and the distinctions between tangible and non- tangible assets have disappeared; thereby exposing everyone and compounding security risks and anxieties.

Earlier in his key note address, themed ‘The Open World of Opportunities and threats, where lies the safety?’, the Group CEO of Troyka Holdings, Halogen’s parent company, Jimi Awosika, described universal digital connectivity and the openness it brings as the greatest disruption to the dynamics of life and business in recent history.