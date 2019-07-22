New Enugu Immigration Boss Lauds Ugwuanyi on Security

The new Comptroller of Immigration Service, Enugu State Command, Ayodele Arogundade, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his foresight and proactive measure in constituting a sectoral ad-hoc committee on security to enhance the peace and safety of lives and property of residents of the state.

Arogundade, who described Enugu State as a “very peaceful state”, also appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the very cordial relationship that exists between his administration and the Service.

The new Enugu Immigration boss gave the commendations when he paid Gov. Ugwuanyi a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu on Monday, to formally introduce himself and seek the cooperation of the state government towards ensuring the security of lives and property, “in addition to providing Immigration facilities and services to the state and its local communities”.

Arogundade who informed Ugwuanyi of the forthcoming flag-off of E-Registration of Migrants at the state and local government levels to enhance service delivery and upscale the operations of the service across the federation, requested the governor to assist the Command in facilitating “a very crucial and an all-encompassing meeting of all the Local Government Chairmen in the state” as critical stakeholders in the project.

He disclosed that the meeting would enable the Command to adequately enlighten and sensitize the council chairmen and other stakeholders on the importance of the registration exercise towards internal security of lives and property at the state and local government levels.

“The exercise would enable the officers make extensive efforts to identify and document every non-Nigerian residing in Enugu State”, the Immigration boss said.

Soliciting further collaboration with the state government and other critical stakeholders towards the success of the E-Registration of Migrants in Enugu State, Arogundade stressed that the exercise and other proactive security measures by Ugwuanyi’s administration will go a long way in achieving and sustaining the desired results of internal security in the state.

“With these in mind, the Enugu State Command of the Service will continue to operate within the realm of its extant laws to check, control and monitor the presence and activities of non-Nigerians in Enugu State in addition to prompt service delivery of all our facilities to the people of Enugu State”, he assured.