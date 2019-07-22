Fidelity Bank Organises Free Medical Outreach in Bauchi

The wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammad has commended Fidelity Bank for providing free medical outreach to 1,000 people in Misau Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State, as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The outreach was organised by the Al-Muhibbah Foundation in collaboration with staff members of the bank.

Addressing beneficiaries in Misua, Mohammad, was quoted in a statement, to have urged them to regularly check their health status in order to reduce cases of diabetes, cancer, hepatitis, high blood pressure, amongst other ailments.

She pointed out that malnutrition and lack of access to health facilities were also some of the peculiar problems, that need to be addressed in the state.

The outreach provided the bank an opportunity to connect with the people of Misau community. Driven purely by altruistic values and an innate desire to make the world a better place, Bauchi Branch staff pulled their resources together to provide free qualitative healthcare to the people.

Working under the auspices of the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP), the Bank partnered with Bridge Medical & Consult Services Limited, to provide a wide variety of medical tests and prescription drugs that would help promote the general health and wellbeing of members of Misau community. Targeted specifically at Women and the Girl Child, the outreach featured free cervical cancer screening, blood pressure check, eye and dental checkup, Body Mass Index (BMI), HIV and Hepatitis test, amongst others.

Children also benefited from other medical services such as immunization, deworming, eye and dental care, as well as HIV/AIDS tests, etc. The Fidelity CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo expressed his appreciation at the massive turn out of people at the outreach. Okonkwo who was represented by the Head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Chris Nnakwe said the bank was in the business of transforming lives. “At Fidelity Bank, we understand that good health and wellbeing are fundamental to sustainable development.

“As much as the world has made significant progress in looking for solution to health issues, basic access to healthcare remains a challenge in Africa. Fidelity Bank has invested in the Health sector through infrastructural development, medical outreach and others”, he added.