Aisha Buhari Condemns Sexual Assault of FCT Blind Students

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The wife of the Nigerian President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has condemned the trending sexual assault on some female students of the FCT School of the Blind by two male teachers.

Mrs. Buhari issued the condemnation on her Twitter handle #SayNoToRape, where she described the alleged action of the two teachers, Mr. Chukwuma Ilo and Ebenezer Olateju as disheartening. She also demanded for Justice to be served.

The wife of the president also thanked the FCT Permanent Secretary Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, for suspending indefinitely the two teachers alleged to be involved in the assault.

“This is disheartening; justice must be served, thanks to Perm. Sec FCT for swinging into action, rape shouldn’t be taken lightly”. She said.

Ohaa had last Wednesday while on an unscheduled visit to the FCT School for the Blind, Jabi, suspended the teachers accused of sexual molestation of some female blind students of the school.