Stop Formenting Crisis in Edo APC, Oyegun Tells Oshiomhole

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has warned his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to stop fomenting crisis in the party, but rather concentrate on ensuring that the federal government policies conform with the party’s manifesto and campaign promises to the people.

Oyegun, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Public Affairs Adviser, Chief Ray Morphy, slammed Oshiomhole, over the role he was allegedly playing in fuelling the crisis in Edo state.

Reacting to the recent position of the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee and the outburst by Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oyegun said he was yet to come to terms wity why Oshiomhole had easily forgotten that he (Oyegun) never interfered in Edo state affairs as the national chairman of the ruling party while he held forte as governor.

The party chieftain wondered why Oshiomhole had failed to realise that Obaseki should be supported as the only APC governor in the South-South geopolitical zone rather than vilifying and destabilising his administration.

Oyegun stated: “The recent outburst by Governor Obaseki and the report by the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee, indicting the current National Chairman of the APC, have confirmed my earlier claim that Oshiomhole is not only the architect but also responsible for fuelling the crisis in Edo state.

“In the face of these confirmations, I want to urge Oshiomhole to stop disgracing the ruling party and the good people of Edo state. I wonder how he could easily forget that I never interfered or bothered about how he ran the government as the then governor of Edo state all the while I occupied the position of the party’s national chairman,” he added.

To this end, Oyegun urged the Progressive Governors not to stand aside and watch their fellow governor being hampered by a party chairman whose actions may lead to political misfortune of the party.

He wondered why a man who claimed to have buried godfatherism in Edo state politics could play God and become an agent of disruption in the smooth running of the state government.

Oyegun said, “I am yet to come to terms why it has become difficult for Oshiomhole to realise that Governor Obaseki is the only APC governor in the entire South-south and should be allowed to concentrate in giving the people of Edo the dividend of democracy.

“It is shocking that a man who boastfully claimed to have buried godfatherism in the Edo state politics could become enmeshed in playing god to his successor.

Oshiomhole is not only guilty of godfatherism but also guilty of anti-party activities considering the ignorable role he has been playing and his shameful involvement in the whole Edo crisis.

“Rather than dissipating energy in fomenting more crises, Oshiomhole should rather concentrate in ensuring that the federal government policies conform with the party’s manifesto and campaign promises to the good people of this country.

“I want to also appeal to the Progressives Governors not to stand aside and watch their fellow governor hampered by a party chairman whose actions may lead to political misfortune of the party in the state,”

“I appeal to him once more to stop disgracing the governing party APC and Edo state. He should give the governor a breeding space to concentrate in doing the job of serving the people of Edo state,” Oyegun noted.