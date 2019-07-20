Don’t Politicize Security Issues, Masari Warns Opposition, Critics

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has said the current security challenges in the state should not be politicized as the proliferation and possession of unlawful firearms in the country call for increased security measures.

He therefore cautioned the opposition and those he described as critics against making inflammatory statements, saying security issues should not be sacrificed on the altar of political discuss.

Governor Masari was responding Saturday to the criticism that his administration was not giving the desired attention to banditry and kidnapping in the state.

He stressed the need for a collaborative approach by all sectors of the state population to successfully tackle and overcome the security challenges, instead of “blackmails and unguarded utterances”.

“The cooperation of all citizens irrespective of political affiliations or wherever they come from, is imperative to overcome insecurity and all forms of criminality in Katsina State. We should not politicize security issue because it is everyone’s business,” Masari added.

According to him, the current security challenges in the country must be tackled frontally in synergy with all stakeholders, hence the need for all and sundry to unite against the hoodlums.

Masari said that the security of lives and property is crucial to the socio-economic development, which explained why his administration has taken proactive measures to avert emerging security challenges.

The governor affirmed that he has been in constant touch with his counterparts in the neighbouring states of Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi to secure boundary villages which might be used by criminals to gain access to the state.

He said: “We are quite aware that there might be incursion of criminals from outside the state. Therefore, I have started contacting my counterparts in the neighbouring states with a view to collaborating for more protection of lives and property along the border areas.”