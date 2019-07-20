Care for Downtrodden, Vulnerable

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on yesterday called for special care for downtrodden and vulnerable persons in the society especially the widows, with the view to lift them out of poverty and make them live comfortable lives. Speaking at the inauguration of Patience Home, a facility built to address the plight of widows by New Era Foundation established by Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, Dr Sanwo-Olu said it was important for people to show love to the needy in the society and help them to overcome their challenges. According to Dr Sanwo-Olu, “We need to love our neighbours as ourselves. There are quite a number of vulnerable and the downtrodden in the society. I used to be a Medical Doctor and I am still one and so I have seen a lot of people come to the hospital and as small as N200, N500, they can’t even afford to pay for the cards. Women, widows, physically challenged, mentally challenged come to the hospital without relations and people to help them out. I have also been to some orphanages and I found out that there are people out there that have a calling. Each and every one of us have a calling and we pray as much as possible that we don’t miss our calling. By the time we are finding ourselves in particular positions, I pray that we will continue to be a vessel of honour, a vessel of blessings to our people out there.

The bottom line is that we need to reach out and help the needy in the society.” Besides, Dr Sanwo-Olu commended Senator Tinubu for taking it upon herself to cater to the plight of the widows, just as she urged people to emulate her and try as much as possible to be a solution to the challenges confronting others.