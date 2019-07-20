Asisat Oshoala Charges Parents to Support Female Footballers

Super Falcon multiple award winning striker and FC Barcelona female forward, Asisat Oshoala has encouraged Nigerian and African parents to support their girl child who aspire to become professional footballers.

Asisat during her courtesy visit to Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recently mentioned that many African parents often shun their children especially the young girls to pursue a career in professional football because they want them to focus on education. She said some even send the young girls to hawk in order to distort their intention of playing the game of football. In her words, “I am trying to change the mentality and help this generation to believe they can achieve whatever they want. With my foundation, I want to help the under-privileged girls, so that they attend school and play football at the same time.”

Asisat Oshoala Foundation is her a non-profit organisation that is committed to improve the physical, social and intellectual development of the girl child through education and sports. The foundation also put in place a mentorship programme for parents.

Over the years, the foundation in conjunction with the Lagos State Government and Emzor Pharmaceuticals have partnered in empowering and educating the girl child in Lagos State. Recently, Oshoala signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Barcelona’s Femini to partner the foundation in the areas of technical support during her football clinic for girls in Lagos.

Mark Redguard, Emzor Branding & Marketing consultant, explained, “We have been supporting Asisat since 2016 which puts us in a good position as one of the biggest supporters of sport development among females. Whether on or off the pitch, Asisat has continued to inspire African women across age groups. She demonstrates this by empowering them with life skills and football development charity initiatives. Once again, we restate our commitment to Asisat, our Brand Ambassador and hope that she can continue to inspire more.”