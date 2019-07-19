Pinnick Steps Down as CAF 1st Vice President

The crisis in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has forced Amaju Pinnick to step down as the 1st Vice President of the continental football governing body.

Pinnick’s tenure along with those of the 2nd and 3rd Vice Presidents expired yesterday in line with Article 22(4) of the CAF Statutes and was not reappointed.

Every two years elections are held at the CAF Congress (as took place Thursday). The CAF Executive Committee on proposal of the CAF President, elects a 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice President respectively from among its members.

But because of Pinnick’s support for the reforms from FIFA and the corruption investigations hanging on the neck of CAF President Ahmad, the Madagascan refused to re-nominate the NFF President to continue in that capacity at the General Assembly which held in Cairo yesterday.

Pinnick who also doubles as NFF President was largely instrumental for Ahmad to defeat Issa Hayatou to become CAF President two years ago. But of late the relationship between Pinnick and Ahmad has not been smooth due to the leadership style of the later.

With corruption investigations ongoing on the activities of Ahmad, FIFA has appointed its Secretary General Fatma Samoura to help reorganize the confederation in the next 6 months starting from August 1. Speculations are rife that Ahmad is likely to step down from the position.

Pinnick was elevated to the position after the corruption case brought against former Ghana FA President and CAF 1st VP, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Pinnick accepted the decision of the President as it aligned with his own view having considered matters surrounding the administration of African Football which has dovetailed into the Nigerian Football space.

He will however remain a bonafide member of the CAF Executive Committee to continue with his madate as such.

Pinnick further noted: “It has however been an excellent opportunity to serve as the number two football administrator in the entire African continent and my commitment to the game is perpetual while my support for my colleagues in the Executive Committee remains steadfast. I congratulate Constant Omari (DR Congo), Faouzi Lekjaa (Morocco), and Danny Jordaan (South Africa) on the assumption of their new roles as 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice CAF Presidents respectively”.

CAF has been plagued by a series of scandals in recent times.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino who was present at the CAF General Assembly in Cairo yesterday expressed his sadness at the development in the African Football body.

“We all suffer when we see what is going on here,” Infantino told the presidents of Africa’s member associations as they gathered for the General Assembly.

Infantino dismissed Blatter’s insinuations that asking FIFA scribe to take over the reform of CAF as colonialism. “That word is not in my vocabulary “ was how Infantino dismissed Blatter.