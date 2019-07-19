Masari Reiterates Commitment to End Banditry, Kidnapping

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Thursday reiterated his administration’s readiness to end banditry and kidnapping ravaging some parts of the state.

Masari stated that he would not relent until normalcy was restored in the state.

Masari, who addressed journalists after a closed-door Security Council meeting that lasted for five hours to review and proffer solutions to the security challenge bedeviling the state, assured that the carnage would soon be a thing of the past.

He expressed satisfaction with steps so far taken by security operatives in tackling the menace.

“We have taken more than five hours discussing and planning on how to go forward with the operations to make sure that normalcy return to our eight frontline local governments in particular and the state as a whole.

“We have reviewed the security situation and we are so far satisfied with the progress. We are not there yet but definitely we will be there,” the governor said.

He added that the new plans adopted during the meeting would go a long way in addressing the security challenges. He also affirmed that he would collaborate with the neighbouring state governments such as Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi to end the activities of the hoodlums.