Lion King Remake Hits Cinemas Friday

…Beyoncé’ releases new album featuring Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Others

The much anticipated Disney’s photorealistic computer-animated remake of its 1994 cartoon ‘The Lion King’ will be having its theatrical release today, few days after it had its European premiere in London.

The film so far has bagged mixed reactions from critics. Directed by Jon Favreau, the live-action film stars most of Hollywood bigwigs like Beyoncé, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogen.

The film is coming 25 years after its original animation release that featured the evergreen Elton John’s ‘Circle of Life’. For its CGI revamp, Beyoncé teamed with John and Tim Rice to create a new song titled ‘Spirit’. The song was released on July 9.

Also, known for her innovative mind, the songstress worked with some African artists to create an album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ which is also released today.

Beyoncé earlier disclosed that she was inspired by songs in the film and that she took her time to work with various artists to achieve her goal.

“Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

On Tuesday, the list of artistes who worked with her on the album were released and they include Nigeria’s foremost music stars. Wizkid who has a bag of international collaborations was featured on the track ‘Brown Skin Girl’, the rave of the moment Burna Boy lends his voice in ‘Ja Ara E’ while Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi team up in ‘Don’t Jealous Me’. Mr. Eazi also harmonises with Tiwa Savage in ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ while Yemi Alade joins Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, and Moonchild Sanelly in ‘My Power’.

Other acts featured in the album include Blue Ivy Carter, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Shatta Wale, Kendrick Lamar, Jesse Reyez, Saint Jhn and Salatiel.